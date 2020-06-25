Well we might not be able to physically travel there yet, but looks like Channel 10 is about to take us to paradise!

They recently teased that the highly anticipated next season of Bachelor In Paradise would be starting “soon” and now we know exactly when that is!

So mark you calendars people because Bachelor In Paradise starts Wednesday 15 July at 7:30pm!

Like we said, it’s so soon we’re going to start chilling the wine and popping that popcorn now!

Along with the start date, BIP also dropped another steamy trailer all about paradise’s resident bad boy for the season, Ciarran.

It of course starts with his big entrance, and by big, we mean the grapes that he’s holding to cover up his entirely naked body!

We then hear from a whole bunch of the gals on the island who all seem to have their eye on the British lad, including Abbie, Cass and Mary.

Ciarran’s time on The Bachelorette gets a mini-recap before he tells us, “I’ve come to paradise o find someone I can fall in love with and can be my best friend.”

Well by he looks of things, Ciarran is going to be finding much more than that, with this trailer teasing some serious trouble in paradise.

It seems that ol’ boy Ciarran has one massive secret! All we can really gather is that it involves a past relationship and something that happened during his time in The Bachelorette mansion while he was trying to find love with Angie Kent.

Is it possible that Ciarran was dating someone outside the mansion while he was on the show?!

Well looks like we’re going to find out when the show starts on July 15!

