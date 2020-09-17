Carole Baskin shook her ‘thang’ this week on America’s Dancing With The Stars and stayed true to her theme.

We all knew she was participating but did anyone actually catch it?

It was EVERYTHING you’d expect it to be ie) tiger themed.

We’re talking;

Music- Eye of the Tiger

Costumes- Tiger print

Stage Lighting – Giant psychedelic tiger

Props- Giant cage her dance partner was pretending to be a tiger in!

Anyway I don’t want to spoil too much even though I’ve spoilt everything, please please please give it a watch for your own sake.

It’s EVERYTHING.