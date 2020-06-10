Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall has been forced to go into self-isolation after he was caught on camera breaking the strict biosecurity protocols put in place by the NRL.

In the footage, Marshall was seen giving Seven News reporter Michelle Bishop a hug and kiss on the cheek at training on Wednesday morning.

Due to the strict rules put in place in order to allow the NRL to continue the season, Bishop now has to be tested for COVID-19 meaning that Marshall has to self-isolate until the results come back.

The Wests Tigers have since released a statement about the incident saying they “are aware of a bio-security matter at training today [Wednesday June 10] involving co-captain Benji Marshall.”

They said that the social distancing matter was immediately reported to the NRL as per guidelines and that Benji will stay at home while the reporter undergoes testing.

“Assuming a negative result is returned, no further action will be required by Marshall or Wests Tigers,” the statement read.

This comes following a similar issue involving the Bulldogs after club legend Terry Lamb was seen attending a training session, which broke the strict biosecurity guidelines.