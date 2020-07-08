Of all the new trends and big news stories to hit Australia in 2020 we don’t think we’re exaggerating when we say that the proliferation of the Air Fryer is one of the most important.

Okay, maybe not important, but we were definitely shocked by just how popular these appliances have become, seemingly out of nowhere.

They first showed up en masse as part of Aldi’s Special Buys that sent people into a frying frenzy.

Then Coles added the appliance to its Best Buys range, now Bunnings are selling air fryers from just $99.

And unlike what we have seen in supermarkets, Bunnings is offering a range of air fryers from known brands like Philips and Tefal.

The cheapest option is a $99 Heller fryer that comes with a 30 minute timer and heats up to 200 degrees.

But if you’re feeling lavish, you can opt for the Philips 800g Twin TurboStar, which will set you back $329.

Some of the fryers are already beginning to sell out, because it’s 2020 and for some reason we all want air fryers to combat…COVID-19 or lockdowns…look, we don’t know why they’re so popular but do yourself a favour and buy an air fryer and fry yourself a Caramello Koala. It will be the best thing you do with this year.