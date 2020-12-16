This is NOT what I need right now.

It’s just not.

I’m so so sorry and sad to report that after negotiation after negotiation, Hilary Duff has had to announce that the Lizzie McGuire reboot will NOT be happening.

Duff has shared a huge Instagram post overnight reveal that “despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her.”

“I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.”

“Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

I am besides myself.

This is possibly the only way 2020 could have hurt me MORE and it happened.

Because of Hilary Duff’s fight for authenticity (WHICH WE LOVE), earlier this year the Lizzie McGuire reboot was said to be dropped by Disney+ for it’s inability to be ‘family friendly’ enough which is RIDICULOUS!

The revival was picked up years after the series ended and had already started filming!

They have a few episodes about Lizzie turning 30 with the original cast returning for their roles as Gordo and the McGuire family!

Remember when this broke the internet?

But it’s all over now… as Hilary has said, we mourn for what could have been.

And to the anonymous higher ups that veto’d this, this is what I have to say to you!

Except replace Lizzie with whatever your loser name is…obviously.

