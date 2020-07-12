Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going through a court case at the moment, giving evidence for Johnny’s defamation suit against News Group Newspapers. If you’re not familiar, The Sun published a story back in 2018, saying Johnny was a “wife beater” which he’s persistently denied.

In one of his most recent testimonies, Johnny said he decided to end his marriage to Amber back in 2016, after finding poo in their marital bed.

Though Amber denies it was hers, the ‘revenge poo’ is a very real thing. Kyle & Jackie O took calls from people who have left a nasty surprise for someone they’ve got a grudge with.