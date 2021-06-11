Victoria is celebrating a doughnut day on the first day of further eased restrictions across the state as no locally acquired cases are recorded overnight.

One person tested positive overnight in hotel quarantine, bringing the total active cases in Victoria to 75.

“It is the first day we have reported zero cases in the community since the start of the outbreak. It is good news and news I know everyone in Victoria wanted to hear,” Acting Premier James Merlino said on Friday.

However, Mr Merlino has as the community to be vigilant and continue to watch for symptoms. 17,604 tests results were received overnight, which comes after multiple sites were suspended due to intense weather.

He has particularly urged residents in the Craigieburn area to get tested.

“Please make plans today to get tested immediately,” he said.

“Testing is the best way to know how we are tracking against this virus.”

There has also been confirmation that elective surgery will recommence from Tuesday next week.

“They need staff and resources available to ensure that Victorians needing surgery will receive world-class care,” Merlino said.