Channel 9 has confirmed that they will not be airing Ellen’s final season after controversial accusations regarding toxic workplace culture was revealed last year.

Nine’s entertainment reporter Jayden Forster revealed the news, saying, ‘The Ellen Degeneres show won’t be returning to Channel 9 for its 19th and final season. It’s been a tremendous run, and we wish Ellen all the best for her last season.”

After announcing her show would be ending earlier in the year, Ellen said, ‘As great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.’

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards.

Last year, three top producers exited the show, and DeGeneres apologised after reports of a toxic work environment, promising ‘a new chapter’.