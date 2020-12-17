Listen… LISTEN… This is what I’m TALKING ABOUT.

This is the news I want to see & I need to read on a Friday morning.

NIKKI WEBSTER alongside Bella Varelis and Renee Barrett have all been thrown into the mixed bag of potential bachelorettes for next year.

Nikky Webster became our nation’s daughter after her incredible performance at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 at the young age of 13.

She’s been on Woman’s Day openly chatting about the show and it seems Webster is definitely up for it, if it’s offered to her.

“Australia’s next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred per cent I’m there – how else do you meet men these days?”

“I’m not one of those people who says ‘I’m not doing [reality TV] again’, I love supporting the entertainment industry,” she told the publication.

Webster ended a 7 year marriage to her shifty character of an ex-husband Matthew McMah in 2019 with whom she has two children with.

I for one, am 100% there for watching our Aussie darling try find love again.

With a new album out, looks like we’re going to see more from our girl.

Advertisement

Advertisement