Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are currently back home in Australia and soaking up everything our country has to offer.

We know these two like to keep things as low key as possible, but a recent night out at the Sydney Opera House didn’t go as smoothly as hoped when the power couple were involved in an argument over theatre etiquette.

When Kate Langbroek broke it all down on the 3PM Pick Up, it seems Keith may have wanted to congratulate the performers on their fantastic efforts a little too much. So much so, Nicole received a whack with a pamphlet!

Monty said she’d actually prefer a punch than to be swatted with a pamphlet and Kate was shocked!

Perhaps Nicole and Keith will need to do their homework before they head to the opera again.

