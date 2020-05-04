His name wasn’t really amongst the mix of actors tossed around when it came to the casting of Joe Exotic in the new Tiger King series. But now that we’ve seen it, we can’t imagine anyone else playing the eccentric big cat owner.

None other than Nicolas Cage has been cast as Joe Exotic in the upcoming eight-episode series that is set to be based on the Texas Monthly article ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild’ written by Leif Reigstad.

The scripted miniseries has been described as following “an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park – even at the risk of losing his sanity”. It will explore how Joe Exotic became the crazy character that we all came to know in the Tiger King docuseries on Netflix.

Originally it was rumoured that David Spade or even Brad Pitt could play Exotic, but we certainly think that Cage fits the bill more than most to play the character.

Nicolas Cage will also serve as executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Dan Lagnana, Paul Young, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.

This limited series about Joe Exotic is separate to the one starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin which is based around a podcast.

No network or streaming platform has been announced to air the project starring Cage just yet, but we certainly can’t wait to see it when it’s released!

Advertisement