Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj who just announced she’s pregnant with her first child!
The singer announced the news on her Instagram account overnight.
In the picture, she’s seen cradling her baby bump.
She captioned it with:
“#Preggers.”
She followed the original snap with a series of sweet pics.
Nicki announced in October that she married her old friend, Kenneth Petty.
Congratulations Nicki and Kenneth!
