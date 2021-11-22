Nick Riewoldt has won Celebrity MasterChef 2021.

The ex-AFL player wins $100,000 for his chosen charity, Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision, named after his late sister. Maddie Riewoldt’s Vision aims to raise funds to find new treatments for Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes.

The final challenge involved cooking a Martin Benn-created Metropolis dessert over the course of four hours – a mix of chocolate, mousse, biscuit, cherry, coconut and more.

Nick scored 38 out of a possible 40 points, beating Tilly Ramsay on 34 points and Colette Dinnigan on 30 points.

“There is an emotional element in terms of the charity that I’m playing for and this will make a tangible difference to people’s lives,” he said after winning.

“I finally get to lift some silverware, that’s been a missing chapter. I’ve been a part of teams for a long time, and this is one of the great teams that I’ve felt privileged to be part of.”