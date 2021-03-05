It’s been 2-minutes since his very public breakup with Chiara Passari, but Nick Kyrgios has slid into Rita Ora’s DMs.
Calling it a bit of a ‘Hail Mary’, Will & Woody wanted to know if you’ve ever DMd a celebrity and had a response.
Listen below:
Will & Woody
It’s been 2-minutes since his very public breakup with Chiara Passari, but Nick Kyrgios has slid into Rita Ora’s DMs.
Calling it a bit of a ‘Hail Mary’, Will & Woody wanted to know if you’ve ever DMd a celebrity and had a response.
Listen below: