Nick Jonas is reportedly in the lineup to play the iconic Frankie Valli in the new version of the ‘Jersey Boys’ musical that will be available for streaming online.

The 28-year-old will be playing the frontman of the Four Seasons, with goals for this new version to blow up the same way Hamilton did when it became available on Disney+.

The project is in good hands, according to Deadline, it will be produced by Graham King whose resume boasts the film Bohemian Rhapsody as well as the original Broadway producers of the show and Valli and Bob Gaudio themselves!

It’s not Nick Jonas’s first venture into film and it won’t be his last and this one looks right up his alley!