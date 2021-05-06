Quarantine free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales has been put on pause after two COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 48 hours.

The pause will commence on 11:59pm on Thursday evening. It will remain in place for 48 hours and then reviewed.

“I have made the decision to pause flight from New South Wales for a period of 48 hours,” New Zealand’s COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“This isn’t a decision we take lightly.”

“We will keep that under constant review during that time, obviously to more information during that time they gives us more confidence we get is that restriction earlier, we reserve the ability to do that, if over the period of time further information come to like them is ready to extend that and we have the ability to do that as well.”

Earlier on Thursday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that the wife of the man who had caught coronavirus had tested positive overnight.

More to come.

