In the lead up to the brand new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’, we finally get to lay our eyes on the music video for the theme song of the same title.

Sung by the moody teen musician Billie Eilish, the new clip contains never-before-seen footage from the film.

As well as some epic action from Bond, who will be played by Daniel Craig for the final time, it looks like we will be getting some dramatic moments from ‘Bond Girl’ Madeleine Swann who is being reprised by Léa Seydoux in the 2020 feature.

Sadly, the new film has now been delayed once again to April 2nd 2021 in the hope it can have a worldwide release in cinemas. Sigh.

Watch the music video below:

Advertisement