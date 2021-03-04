THIS IS THE BEST.

If I didn’t love him already, the new bachelor Jimmy Nicholson used to be a pilot AND AN EX MODEL.

Now hearing he’s a model sounds sooo sexy on paper, but what if I told you he was a television model?

OOooh la la.

A model on The Price Is Right? That’s husband material baby!

Gorgeous!

You better WERK!

That’s some Blue Steel going on right there.

Oh? You can’t get enough? Don’t worry… I have more!

Look how into it he is!

In my opinion, every woman should get herself a man that looks at products the way Jimmy does.

Bless you sir, can’t wait to see you tear up our screens.