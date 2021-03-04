THIS IS THE BEST.
If I didn’t love him already, the new bachelor Jimmy Nicholson used to be a pilot AND AN EX MODEL.
Now hearing he’s a model sounds sooo sexy on paper, but what if I told you he was a television model?
OOooh la la.
A model on The Price Is Right? That’s husband material baby!
Gorgeous!
You better WERK!
That’s some Blue Steel going on right there.
Oh? You can’t get enough? Don’t worry… I have more!
Look how into it he is!
In my opinion, every woman should get herself a man that looks at products the way Jimmy does.
Bless you sir, can’t wait to see you tear up our screens.
