Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit has become the streaming service’s most watched scripted limited series to date, attracting 62 million viewers in less than a month.

According to Netflix, the series has made the Top 10 shows in 92 countries, and was ranked the most popular program in 63 countries since its release on October 23rd.

The hit series – based on the novel by Walter Tevis – centres around chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) and the true cost of being a genius.

Not only has the show broken streaming records, but it has prompted a 170 percent increase in chess sales, and the google search “how to play chess” to trend.

The novel has also entered The New York Times bestseller list, despite being released 37 years ago.

If you haven’t checked out The Queen’s Gambit yet, then do yourself a favour and watch it! You won’t regret it.