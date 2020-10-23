It’s the most wonderful time of the year & it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
And what better way to start off the festive season, than with the Netflix & Stan November movie & TV show lineup?!
Check out the listings below:
NETFLIX:
November 1st
Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2
Dawson’s Creek
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
November 3rd
Mother
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
November 4th
Love and Anarchy
November 5th
Paranormal
Operation Christmas Drop
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
November 6th
Country Ever After
Citation
Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
November 7th
Toomelah
Satellite Boy
Sweet Country
November 8th
Goldstone
November 9th
Undercover (BE): Season 2
November 10th
DASH & LILY
Trash Truck
November 11th
A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)
What We Wanted
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
November 13th
The Minions of Midas
The Life Ahead
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 15th
The Crown: Season 4
November 17th
We Are The Champions
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4
November 18th
Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
The Gulf: Season 1
November 19th
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20th
Voices of Fire
Alien Xmas
If Anything Happens I Love You
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
November 21st
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10
The InBESTigators: Season 2
November 22nd
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
November 24th
Hillbilly Elegy
Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)
Wonderoos
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 25th
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Great Pretender: Season 2
How I Met Your Mother: Season 1 – 10
November 26th
Mosul
November 27th
Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)
Virgin River: Season 2
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2
The Call
Don’t Listen
The Beast (La Belva)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
November 29th
The Uncanny Counter
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30th
Finding Agnes
Drive Hard
STAN:
November 1st
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 5
The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 5
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 4
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 3
Carol
Meat: A Threat To Our Planet?
PAW Patrol: Ready Race Rescue
Welcome to Christmas
Baking Christmas
November 2nd
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 17
The Circus: Season 5, Episode 20
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 60
The Hollars
White Christmas
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Carole’s Christmas
Active Shooter: Season 1
November 3rd
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge: Season 1
Some Kind of Beautiful
Santa Claus: The Movie
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
One Fine Christmas
Captain America (1992)
November 4th
A History of Violence
In the Shadow of the Hill
Get Santa
Marry Me At Christmas
November 5th
Vanity Fair: Season 1
Non-Stop
A Rose for Christmas
A Perfect Christmas
November 6th
Gangs of London: Season 1
A Storybook Christmas
Powerbirds: Season 1
In the Dark: Season 1
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
Clifford
Thunderbird 6
Thunderbirds Are Go
November 7th
Christmas in the HighlandsSpark: A Space Tail
November 8th
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 6
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 5
Christmas On Holly Lane
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 4
Moonbase 8: Season 1
Killing Them Softly
November 9th
Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 18The Circus: Season 5, Episode 21
Forever Christmas
Merry & Bright
Premiere
Before I Fall
The Fugitive Kind
Last Tango In Paris
Sayonara
November 10th
Miss Me This Christmas
Starring Christmas
The Mighty Ones: Season 1
Extant: Seasons 1-2
Separation City
The Taste of Pho
Long Day’s Journey into Night
November 11th
The Christmas Chalet
Twinkle All The Way
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
American Reunion (’12)
Three Kings
November 12th
You Can’t Fight ChristmasDark Heart: Season 1
The Free State of Jones
Florianopolis Dream
November 13th
The Moodys Christmas (U.S.): Season 1
Practical Magic
Swamp Thing
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
Cabin Fever
And So It Goes
The Ardennes
November 14th
Firewall
November 15th
The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 7
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 6
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1
Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast
November 16th
Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 61
The Reagans: Episode 1
The Space Between Us
November 17th
Trauma: Season 1
Chef
The Two Faces of January
Pauline at The Beach
A Faithful Man
November 4th
Fat Pizza
Hero
And The Terror
Missing in Action
Missing In Action 2: The Beginning
Braddock: Missing In Action III
Code Of Silence
Lone Wolf McQuade
Invasion U.S.A.
The Cakemaker
I Promise You Anarchy
November 19th
Seal Team: Seasons 1-3
Basic Instinct
Iron Sky
Loveling
Sparrows
November 20th
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Turbo
Mr. Peabody & ShermanChicken Run
Antz
The Prince Of Egypt
The Road To El Dorado
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron
Deepwater Horizon
Air America
The Dust
Factory
The Adventures of the American Rabbit
November 21st
Nights in Rodanthe
November 22nd
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 7
Ted
Ted 2
The Hulk (2003)
A Little Bit of Heaven
Christmas Love Letter
Christmas Romance Al Dente
November 23rd
The Reagans: Episode 2
The Mechanic
Tremors
The Past Imperfect
November 24th
In the Valley of Elah
Bluebeard
Framing Mom
November 25th
Beach Party
Muscle Beach Party
Bikini Beach
Beach Blanket Bingo
Fireball 500
The Desert
November 26th
Saved By The Bell (2020): Season 1
The 4400: Seasons 1-4
Before I Go To Sleep
Mommy
November 27th
Norman Picklestripes: Season 1
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
The Nice Guys
Made in Italy
November 28th
The Mortal
Instruments: City of Bones
Courage Mountain
November 29th
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 8
Johnny English
Johnny English Reborn
Serena
November 30th
The Reagans: Episode 3
Take the Lead
Sabotage
Pelican Blood
Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1