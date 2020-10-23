It’s the most wonderful time of the year & it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

And what better way to start off the festive season, than with the Netflix & Stan November movie & TV show lineup?!

Check out the listings below:

NETFLIX:

November 1st

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2

Dawson’s Creek

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

November 3rd

Mother

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

November 4th

Love and Anarchy

November 5th

Paranormal

Operation Christmas Drop

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

November 6th

Country Ever After

Citation

Wrong Kind of Black: Season 1

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

November 7th

Toomelah

Satellite Boy

Sweet Country

November 8th

Goldstone

November 9th

Undercover (BE): Season 2

November 10th

DASH & LILY

Trash Truck

November 11th

A Queen Is Born (Nasce uma Rainha)

What We Wanted

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

November 13th

The Minions of Midas

The Life Ahead

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 15th

The Crown: Season 4

November 17th

We Are The Champions

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4

November 18th

Bitter Daisies (El sabor de las margaritas): Season 2

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

The Gulf: Season 1

November 19th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20th

Voices of Fire

Alien Xmas

If Anything Happens I Love You

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

November 21st

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10

The InBESTigators: Season 2

November 22nd

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

November 24th

Hillbilly Elegy

Notes for My Son (El Cuaderno de Tomy)

Wonderoos

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25th

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Great Pretender: Season 2

How I Met Your Mother: Season 1 – 10

November 26th

Mosul

November 27th

Over Christmas (Überweihnachten)

Virgin River: Season 2

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2

The Call

Don’t Listen

The Beast (La Belva)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

November 29th

The Uncanny Counter

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30th

Finding Agnes

Drive Hard

STAN:

November 1st

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 5

The Comedy Store: Season 1, Episode 5

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 4

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 3

Carol

Meat: A Threat To Our Planet?

PAW Patrol: Ready Race Rescue

Welcome to Christmas

Baking Christmas

November 2nd

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 17

The Circus: Season 5, Episode 20

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 60

The Hollars

White Christmas

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Carole’s Christmas

Active Shooter: Season 1

November 3rd

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge: Season 1

Some Kind of Beautiful

Santa Claus: The Movie

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

One Fine Christmas

Captain America (1992)

November 4th

A History of Violence

In the Shadow of the Hill

Get Santa

Marry Me At Christmas

November 5th

Vanity Fair: Season 1

Non-Stop

A Rose for Christmas

A Perfect Christmas

November 6th

Gangs of London: Season 1

A Storybook Christmas

Powerbirds: Season 1

In the Dark: Season 1

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Clifford

Thunderbird 6

Thunderbirds Are Go

November 7th

Christmas in the HighlandsSpark: A Space Tail

November 8th

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 6

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 5

Christmas On Holly Lane

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult: Episode 4

Moonbase 8: Season 1

Killing Them Softly

November 9th

Our Cartoon President: Season 3, Episode 18The Circus: Season 5, Episode 21

Forever Christmas

Merry & Bright

Premiere

Before I Fall

The Fugitive Kind

Last Tango In Paris

Sayonara

November 10th

Miss Me This Christmas

Starring Christmas

The Mighty Ones: Season 1

Extant: Seasons 1-2

Separation City

The Taste of Pho

Long Day’s Journey into Night

November 11th

The Christmas Chalet

Twinkle All The Way

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion (’12)

Three Kings

November 12th

You Can’t Fight ChristmasDark Heart: Season 1

The Free State of Jones

Florianopolis Dream

November 13th

The Moodys Christmas (U.S.): Season 1

Practical Magic

Swamp Thing

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever

And So It Goes

The Ardennes

November 14th

Firewall

November 15th

The Good Lord Bird: Season 1, Episode 7

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 6

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip: Season 1

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Great Christmas Roast

November 16th

Desus & Mero: Season 2, Episode 61

The Reagans: Episode 1

The Space Between Us

November 17th

Trauma: Season 1

Chef

The Two Faces of January

Pauline at The Beach

A Faithful Man

November 4th

Fat Pizza

Hero

And The Terror

Missing in Action

Missing In Action 2: The Beginning

Braddock: Missing In Action III

Code Of Silence

Lone Wolf McQuade

Invasion U.S.A.

The Cakemaker

I Promise You Anarchy

November 19th

Seal Team: Seasons 1-3

Basic Instinct

Iron Sky

Loveling

Sparrows

November 20th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Turbo

Mr. Peabody & ShermanChicken Run

Antz

The Prince Of Egypt

The Road To El Dorado

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron

Deepwater Horizon

Air America

The Dust

Factory

The Adventures of the American Rabbit

November 21st

Nights in Rodanthe

November 22nd

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 7

Ted

Ted 2

The Hulk (2003)

A Little Bit of Heaven

Christmas Love Letter

Christmas Romance Al Dente

November 23rd

The Reagans: Episode 2

The Mechanic

Tremors

The Past Imperfect

November 24th

In the Valley of Elah

Bluebeard

Framing Mom

November 25th

Beach Party

Muscle Beach Party

Bikini Beach

Beach Blanket Bingo

Fireball 500

The Desert

November 26th

Saved By The Bell (2020): Season 1

The 4400: Seasons 1-4

Before I Go To Sleep

Mommy

November 27th

Norman Picklestripes: Season 1

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

The Nice Guys

Made in Italy

November 28th

The Mortal

Instruments: City of Bones

Courage Mountain

November 29th

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 Part 2: Episode 8

Johnny English

Johnny English Reborn

Serena

November 30th

The Reagans: Episode 3

Take the Lead

Sabotage

Pelican Blood

