We’ve all been waiting for the day Umbrella Academy returns to our screens and we’re finally getting a taste.

Netflix has officially released some brand spanking new pics from Season 2!!

If you don’t remember how S1 ended, let’s just back track (WARNING: S1 SPOILERS AHEAD)…. Five teleported all of the siblings back in time to escape the apocalypse which was actually triggered by Vanya self imploding with power…

Apparently they all got transported to 1960’s DALLAS, so the aesthetic is STRONG.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Five is actually pretty bad at controlling his power still and the family gets split up during the time jump.

They’re all in Dallas but at slightly different points in time…which is gonna be, I predict, the source of much frustration

We’re gonna get 3 new main characters named Lila, Raymond and Sissy and Netflix has introduced them to us, they look BAD.ASS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

.@ritu_Arya_ is Lila.

☔︎ A chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.

☔︎ Unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic

☔︎ Twisted sense of humor pic.twitter.com/HFJIWxb6Nb — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 10, 2019

.@MarinIreland is Sissy

☔︎ Fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom.

☔︎ Married young for all the wrong reasons.

☔︎ Eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer. pic.twitter.com/e2ycutWiej — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) September 10, 2019

They then proceeded to drop like 12 photos of what the season is gonna look like and oh boy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a treat.

no, we will not be answering any questions at this time pic.twitter.com/ieD8cK4o3C — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) June 16, 2020

well look who it is… the umbrella academy returns july 31, until then here’s your first look at S2. pic.twitter.com/L6H9720B1Y — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) June 16, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

GETTING REAL EXCITED!!