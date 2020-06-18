We’ve all been waiting for the day Umbrella Academy returns to our screens and we’re finally getting a taste.

Netflix has officially released some brand spanking new pics from Season 2!!

If you don’t remember how S1 ended, let’s just back track (WARNING: S1 SPOILERS AHEAD)…. Five teleported all of the siblings back in time to escape the apocalypse which was actually triggered by Vanya self imploding with power…

Apparently they all got transported to 1960’s DALLAS, so the aesthetic is STRONG.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Five is actually pretty bad at controlling his power still and the family gets split up during the time jump. 

They’re all in Dallas but at slightly different points in time…which is gonna be, I predict, the source of much frustration

We’re gonna get 3 new main characters named Lila, Raymond and Sissy and Netflix has introduced them to us, they look BAD.ASS.

They then proceeded to drop like 12 photos of what the season is gonna look like and oh boy. 

It’s a treat.

GETTING REAL EXCITED!!

