Netflix have taken us on one final walk through Liberty High as they teased the fourth and final season of the show that tugged on everyone’s heart strings, 13 Reasons Why.

The streaming service announced the much anticipated premiere date of the final instalment to the series that tackled incredibly difficult topics surrounding teen life in high school.

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will air on Netflix on June 5 and we’re not sure how ready we are for it because just the teaser that they released left us close to tears.

It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the cast filming the final season and finishing their very last table read and basically saying goodbye to each other.

13 Reasons Why is based on a novel by Jay Asher and is produced by Selena Gomez. It follows the lives of high school students at Liberty High as they relive events leading up to the death of Hannah Baker, played by Katherine Langford.

Season 4 will see the students preparing for graduation while uncovering some of the secrets that had started coming to light in season 3.

It will feature returning cast members Alisha Boe, Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn and Ross Butler.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video ahead of the final season in the video above and get ready to say a final goodbye.