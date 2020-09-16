As of today, we’re looking at a price increase for our Netflix subscription services for it’s basic and standard plan!

If you’re on the basic plan then it’ll be going from $9.99 to $10.99 at a $1 increase.

But if you’re on the standard plan then it’ll go from $13.99 to $15.99 at a $2 monthly increase.

Premium plans are staying at $19.99 (thank goodness!)

If you’re already subscribed to the platform then you’ll notice the price hike over the next few weeks, but if you’re newly signing up it’ll be immediate.

With these price increases, Netflix has become one of the more expensive streaming platforms with both Binge and Stan charging $14 for a standard plan.

Disney+ costs $8.99 monthly and Amazon Prime is at #1 cheapest going for $6.99/month.

