I KNOW what you’re thinking.

Why would they give Paris Hilton a cooking show when there is no way the heiress can actually cook.

Well that’s the POINT.

Hilton is flipping cooking shows on their head and will be focusing on her inability to cook in Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris.’

Dropping on 4th of August, Netflix has revealed “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread — and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

If you haven’t seen her viral video from 2020, our queen and saviour made a whole Youtube video about making lasagne which you can watch below.

Hilton also revealed the upcoming show on Instagram, “I’m so excited!! ✨👑✨ Next month I’m returning to television, and this time I’ll be taking over the kitchen!✨❤️🍳👩🏼‍🍳 My new show #CookingWithParis premieres on August 4th, only on Netflix. Stay tuned for more announcements!”

I don’t know about you but I couldn’t have asked for anything more perfect to make 2021 bearable.

Bless you, Paris Hilton…. Bless you.

