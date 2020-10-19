Netflix revealed two new cast members last week to join the cast of season 3!

Shalita Grant will be playing ‘Sherry’, Netflix describes her character as a seemingly down-to-earth ‘Mum-fluencer’ who is actually a mean girl, only pretending to integrate Love into her friend circle.

You may recognise her from her role on NCIS.

Travis VanWinkle plays Cary, all we know about him is that he’s RICH and will be part of Joe’s new social circle.

You may recognise him from 2009’s ‘Friday the 13th’.

The last season ended with Love and Joe moving into the suburbs and expecting a child, so it’s fair to say Season 3 will be a scary suburban thriller!

No premiere dates have been set yet but we’re all eagerly anticipating.

