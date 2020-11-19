Netflix sneakily ordered a third movie earlier this month for a 2021 Christmas release!!

If you haven’t watched the 2nd movie that dropped YESTERDAY BY THE WAY, they introduced a third lookalike, a royal cousin!

But Hudgens spoke to The Wrap and 100% confirmed she wouldn’t be down to play a fourth lookalike- thank GOD.

“We’re already at max outrageous here with three characters, we’re just going to keep it at that.”

“And I would 100% lose my mind if I tried to add another me, even though it would probably be Scottish [and] I love that accent and it would be a great excuse to master the Scottish accent. But no, that’s not happening.”

Here’s the trailer for The Princess Switch 2, it literally dropped at 7pm last night and it’ll get you ready for the season!

