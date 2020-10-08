It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

And what better way to start off the festive season, than with the official 2020 Netflix Christmas movie lineup?!

This year’s line up is bigger and better than ever and includes a sequel to the Vanessa Hudgens hit, The Princess Switch and a sequel to the critically acclaimed The Christmas Chronicles starring Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn.

Here’s what’s coming (to town):

‘Tis the season to be jolly and October 28 can not come soon enough!

