It’s one of those shows… you watch because you’re having a bad day and you don’t want to think.

You just pick something Netflix has recommended to you, lay there and let it happen.

And then something happens… you get invested, you care about the characters, you follow the plot… you CARE!

So when I’m being told that after Season 2 of The Order, I won’t get anymore, I’m feeling things.

Dennis Heaton, show creator, took to Twitter to reveal the news…

For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her. — Dennis Heaton (@DennisHeaton2) November 14, 2020

The Order has joined the likes of ‘The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’, ‘GLOW’, ‘The Society’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’