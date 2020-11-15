It’s one of those shows… you watch because you’re having a bad day and you don’t want to think.

You just pick something Netflix has recommended to you, lay there and let it happen.

And then something happens… you get invested, you care about the characters, you follow the plot… you CARE!

So when I’m being told that after Season 2 of The Order, I won’t get anymore, I’m feeling things.

Dennis Heaton, show creator, took to Twitter to reveal the news…

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Order has joined the likes of ‘The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’, ‘GLOW’, ‘The Society’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
cancellations netflix the order