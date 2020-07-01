Get ready for more laughs as one of our fav comedy shows of the year has just scored another season!

Netflix’s teen comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ has officially been renewed for season two!

The show was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and following the life of Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore whose trying to spruce up her social status, but of course friends family and feelings often get in the way.

Following a successful first season that dropped in April this year, the streaming service announced on Wednesday that another one is in the works.

Star of the series Maitreyi Ramakrishnan broke the news to her cast mates during an adorable zoom call that was then shared to Twitter by Netflix.

“Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2!” they wrote. “But that’s not the only thing @ramakrishnannn would up telling her co-stars…”

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars…

Maitreyi also debuted a new haircut to her cast mates during the call, showing off her new bangs.

“Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs!” joked co-star Darren Barnetduring the zoom call as he heard about the second season.

Yep, it’s going to be good! No word yet on when season two will be coming but we’re more than happy to rematch season one while we wait.