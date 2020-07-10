Netflix’s reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch has officially been axed by the streaming giant.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will wrap up after its fourth season, which is set to be released later this year.

Netflix confirmed the news, tweeting: “It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever.”

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

The Archie-verse series sees Sabrina Spellman (played by Kiernan Shipka) wrestle to reconcile her dual nature (half-witch, half-mortal) while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family (aunts Hilda and Zelda) and the world.

Fans were understandably disappointed with the news, with many questioning why its sister-show Riverdale was renewed for a fifth season and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina wasn’t.

They’re really cancelling The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which had

– POC Representation

– LGBTQ+ Represenation

– Strong female characters

– ACTUAL storylines? When Riverdale was RIGHT THERE pic.twitter.com/6hBUqdEYPr — lily 🌈 (@unculturedlily) July 9, 2020

Chilling adventures of sabrina fans right now pic.twitter.com/UZ9q0yN5Zw — ✨🌿🌙 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 (@okaykakarot) July 9, 2020

I will never forgive @netflix for cancelling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Erin-Lee Nolan (@erinleenolan) July 9, 2020

Netflix really had the nerve to cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina while Riverdale is still on air?? pic.twitter.com/6Q5wh6aTRA — c (@chuuzus) July 9, 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally created for broadcast on US network The CW before moving to Netflix with a two-season order. It was renewed in late 2018 for “parts three and four”.