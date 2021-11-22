If it’s not exciting enough that Selling Sunset returns to our screens TOMORROW, Netflix has just announced a spin off set in Florida called Selling Tampa!

From the way Netflix has marketed the new series, it sounds like it will engross viewers as much as the original: “Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

It premieres on December 15, for an 8 episode season. Perfect timing for following your Selling Sunset binge watch!

If it’s anything like the original, it will be filled with dramatic fights, fashion inspo and beautiful luxury estates we can only dream of affording. Can’t wait!

Check out the trailer below:

If you like Selling Sunset, you’re going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA — Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021

