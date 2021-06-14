In what can only be the most legen… wait for it… DAIRY news to come out of the weekend, Neil Patrick Harris has signed up to join the judging panel for Australia’s Got Talent!

Alongside Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson, Neil Patrick Harris is suiting up to judge the hell out of the talent in this nation and I can assure you he’s very qualified.

Best known for his role as Barney Stinson on hit show ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Count Olaf on ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’ as well as hosting Academy Awards, Emmy Awards and Tony Awards.

“To say I’m a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement – I’ve been watching since the very first season! I’m a performer who has taken many stages throughout the, well, many stages of my career – be it acting, singing, dancing, hosting, juggling, magic-ing, even breathing fire! – and I have developed enormous respect for anyone with the courage to pursue their talents and passions at any level, let alone televised on a national stage,” he spoke to TV Blackbox.

“Australia has phenomenal talent across so many disciplines, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the country’s awesome contestants have to offer.”

‘Australia’s Got Talent’ will be coming to Channel 7 soon!

