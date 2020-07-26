Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband and father of their child Josey, has opened up about her death on Instagram.

Naya’s body was tragically discovered almost two weeks ago now, found to have drowned, her final act was saving her son.

She was only 33.

The story had people around the world shaken because of the mystery and how sudden it all happened.

Ryan Dorsey posted on Instagram over the weekend, and honestly it’s hard to read without tearing up.

“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here…”, he starts.

He goes on to say ” I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: “Ryan can you stop snap chatting!” Haha. I’m glad I didn’t listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life”.

My heart breaks every time I read this, if you think you can handle it, you can read Ryan’s whole post below.

RIP Naya Rivera