TikTok might be a social media app for the younger generation of kids, with 12-year-olds out here with better dance moves than we can eve hope to have.

But now there’s a treat for us older ones on the app, with a throwback that’s giving us so much nostalgia!

Remember Nathan Foley from the original Hi-5 group? We’ll here’s joined TikTok and of course he’s out here recreating one of their song and dances.

The song in question is ‘Ready Or Not’ and no doubt true Hi-5 fans will still remember the lyrics off by heart!

“Aussie kids, who remembers this one?” Nathan wrote in his caption. “Duet me and show me your best Hi-5 moves.”

His video has since received over 75 thousand likes and more than 4500 comments from people who love the recreation as much as we do.

Check it out for yourself above!

All we can say now is, when’s the reunion guys? We need more 1,2,3,4 HI-5!!