NAB customers may currently be experiencing major outages across their banking platforms.

The bank has confirmed it’s experiencing technical issues on its network which includes Mobile Banking, Desktop Internet Banking, NAB merchant EFTPOS terminals and well as NAB Trade being affected.

“We’re working to fix this as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Issues were first reported at around 10am this morning.

NAB has not posted an update on the situation currently.

NAB technical difficulties