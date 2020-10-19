NAB customers may currently be experiencing major outages across their banking platforms.

The bank has confirmed it’s experiencing technical issues on its network which includes Mobile Banking, Desktop Internet Banking, NAB merchant EFTPOS terminals and well as NAB Trade being affected.

UPDATE: NAB merchant terminals and NAB Trade are also unavailable but ATMs, NAB cards and Apple Pay are still available. We’re really sorry for the impact this is having. We know this is not how anyone wants to start their Monday and we’re working to fix it as soon as possible. — NAB (@NAB) October 19, 2020

“We’re working to fix this as soon as possible. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Issues were first reported at around 10am this morning.

NAB has not posted an update on the situation currently.

