Delta Goodrem has opened up about the complications following the removal of her salivary gland, which involved her not being able to control her speech.

The 35-year-old singer shocked fans when she revealed the heartbreaking reason why she didn’t release music last year.

The video – recorded in October 2018 – shows Delta waking up from surgery to discover she was unable to talk, as a result of the paralysis of a nerve in her tongue.

Up until now, Delta has kept the surgery a secret, but decided to tell fans what her latest single ‘Paralyzed’ is inspired by.

“It’s been a strange process not actually sharing it straight away, but I just didn’t know if I was ready yet,” Delta explained in her Instagram Stories.

Her health battle saw her undertake months of rehabilitation with daily speech therapy to get her voice back.

The problem with nerve damage is that there is no predicting when or if it will fully recover.

“I don’t want to go out, I’m super embarrassed,” Delta heartbreakingly admits in the 2018 video.

“I’m super embarrassed, I’m just over it! I’m just trying to stay positive,” she continued.

“My livelihood is my sound… I’m trying to decide whether this is getting any better or not. It doesn’t feel like it!”

Fast forward to 2020, and Delta has fortunately recovered.

“I share this with you as an artist sharing where the poetry in this song comes from, and as a human who deeply feels and understands that everyone has their own story and their own challenges,” she said.

“You never know what someone is going through and this is an extremely hard time for people.

“So I send this story to you with the message of hope and love.”

What an inspiration!

Watch the video above to see Delta’s incredible journey.