“What do you mean he don’t eat no meat? Oh, that’s okay. I make lamb!”

The rumours are true – My Big Fat Greek Wedding is becoming a trilogy, with the third film officially confirmed by star and writer Nia Vardalos in an Instagram video.

“Yes, it is true that for over a year we have been trying to film a script that I wrote called ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,'” Vardalos said.

“Of course, the entire cast is invited back!”

Unfortunately, the upcoming project has not started shooting yet because of the pandemic’s impact on independent projects. As a result, Vardalos has called for patience and joked that people need to “stop calling my mum’s house and asking if you can be in it!”

She added, “Yes, everyone can be in it… we are going to Greece to film.”

Hurrah!