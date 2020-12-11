Were you lucky enough to catch the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball?

It was absolutely packed with a star-studded lineup with performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles!

And not only did we get to hear a bunch of stripped back versions of some massive hits, but also some absolute ICONIC Christmas tunes reimagined.

So if you did (for some ungodly reason) happen to miss it, let us take you through the 2020 Jingle Ball.

Doja Cat absolutely slayed with her sultry-as version of Santa Baby…

This absolute dream was next up and holy moly, what a performance from Shawn!

Dua Lipa kicked off her set with a stripped back version of the song that seriously never gets old, Don’t Start Now.

But it was her beautiful version of John Lennon’s Happy Xmas (War Is Over) that absolutely slayed us!

No Christmas party is complete without a visit from Father Christmas though, right? Interestingly, he seemed to rock up during Lewis Capaldi’s set…no sign of Lewis, though.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas gave us a soulful rendition of Silver Bells.

Harry gave us a low-key version of Adore You and sounded PERFECT! (And obviously, he’s Harry Styles, so he looked perfect)…

And we kicked off our weekend with The Weeknd…fitting!

