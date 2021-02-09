The Super Bowl has come and gone for another year. Sports fans have celebrated in a COVIDsafe manner, watching Tom Brady nab a seventh ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, music fans around the world were more interested in the Pepsi Halftime show. This year, it was The Weeknd’s turn to take to the field (and the stands) in an incredible spectacle that cost an eye watering $7million to pull off.

There are always going to be critics, with viewers complaining about the sound quality during the show. Jase wanted to get PJ’s opinion by listening back to some of the audio and it sent her into a spin!

Okay, so he gave it a little tweak… sorry PJ!

We thought the show was incredible and definitely a great way to start the week.

