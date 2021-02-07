When you win a competition to be the opening act at Splendour, it’s a great opportunity for exposure.

But hey, you can’t expect everyone to show up when people might want to take their time getting into the festival. The gates weren’t even open yet when you’re preparing to get on stage.

Well, unless you’re Tones & I… and you’ve just got a hit single called ‘Dance Monkey’ under your belt.

The local sensation chatted to Jase & PJ on Monday about what it was like to jump on stage in front of an incredible 35,000 in what was undoubtedly the biggest crowd for a Splendour opening act.

It was such a legendary moment, the video of her performance has over 106,000,000 views!

I mean, we already knew this but… Tones & I is totally going places!

