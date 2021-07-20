If there is one artist that has put Australia on the music industry map recently, it is Tones & I. People across the globe couldn’t get enough of her banger ‘Dance Monkey’ and she’s has been dropping hits ever since.

In precedented times, this superstar would probably be selling out shows across the world right now. However, some stupid pandemic has altered her plans. When Tones & I called into Jase & PJ on Tuesday morning, she spoke about how the last 18 months has panned out and how she has been using her time.

Listen below…