When you think of the most down-to-earth celebs in the country, there are few that compare to our very own Tones and I.

Will & Woody spoke to the Dance Monkey singer today and she revealed that there are times that she wishes that she could just get back to busking in Byron.

Although the local council will only let her busk for 20 minutes at a time now…crazy!

But, if you needed more proof that Tones and I is the most down-to-earth singer you’ll ever come across all you need to do is head down to the Frankston footy club where you’ll find Tones on a deckchair, screaming bloody murder.

She told the boys that she gets so into the footy that parents back away from her