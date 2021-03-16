Registrations for those who wish to attend the State Memorial for Michael Gudinski will be opening up on Tuesday afternoon.

The State Memorial, to be held at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday March 24, will celebrate Gudinski’s life and his contribution to the music industry, with special performances, speeches and tributes.

The doors will open at 5.30pm with proceedings to begin from 7.07pm. COVIDsafe protocols will be applied and the event will be fully seated.

People who wish to pay tribute to Michael Gudinski at the State Memorial will be welcome to submit their registration from Tuesday March 16 at 5pm on the Victorian Government website.

Registrations will close on Thursday March 18 at 5pm and successful applicants will be notified by email by Saturday at 2pm AEDT.

In lieu of flowers, the Gudinski family have asked that people consider a donation is made in Michael’s name to Support Act – a charity that supports artists and workers in the music industry in crisis.

