When you think of grandmas, you usually think of warm hugs, nice home cooked meals and helping you out with whatever you need.

And hey, we’re sure 63-year-old Sue Freeman does all of those things… but she’s got another trick up her sleeve that definitely breaks the mould. She’s a professional DJ!



Jase & PJ spoke to ‘DJ Sue’ from Runaround DJs to discuss why she got on the decks and what the reaction has been in Canberra and even overseas.

