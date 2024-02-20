Taylor Swift officially kicked off the Australian leg of her Eras Tour with almost 300,000 Swifties filling the MCG for her biggest shows ever.

And if you missed out, you need to calm down, because we’ve got a blank space on the guest list with your name on it. Keen? Speak now or you’ll forever be thinking “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”.

Okay, gratuitous Taylor references aside, we have a whole row of tickets to give you so you can take all your friends to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour live in Sydney this weekend.

Want to know how? Here’s all you need to do to be in the running…

Step One

First, grab your phone and open up the iHeart app. If it’s not already on your home screen, now’s the time to download it from the App Store or Google Play. Once you’re in, head to your favourite station, KIIS 101.1.

Step Two

Find the microphone icon and give it a tap, then tell us what you love most about Taylor Swift, your favourite track, favourite era or just why you’re a fan—anything that showcases your love for Tay.

Step Three

Err, nope, that’s it, it’s that simple! Your voice (and love of Taylor) could be the ticket to the Eras Tour.

Let’s be honest, this could be your final chance to win tickets, so open up your phone and get recording before 1:30pm (AEDT) Wednesday 20th February.

And remember this: All your Taylor Tickets are on KIIS!

