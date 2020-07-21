The iHeartRadio Music Festival is turning 10 this year, and we’re celebrating big with performances from music’s biggest artists.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 19 and 20 during, and the two-day virtual mega-concert will feature performances from BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more, and it’s all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

And, in true iHeartRadio Music Festival fashion, the virtual mega-concert will feature one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances as many bands and artists reunite to perform together again for the first time in months.

Fans will also get to see intimate backstage moments with artists as they share how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and families, given the disruption in society and touring.

Remote performances for the festival are filmed on stages in Las Angeles and Nashville, in partnership with T-Mobile, in front of a virtual audience that will include a fan wall of iHeartRadio listeners. And this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival will pay tribute to the connection between fans and artists. Music fans will have the opportunity to introduce artists, as well as enjoy virtual meet and greets. Finally, fans watching live will also have the chance to appear in a special fan video wall and be serenaded by their favourite artists.

A nationwide pre-show will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations, hosted by Elvis Duran, which will feature moments backstage with artists and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The very first iHeartRadio Music Festival took place in 2011 to celebrate the launch of the iHeartRadio app. The inaugural lineup included artists like Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Coldplay, Kenny Chesney, Black Eyed Peas, Steven Tyler, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, Jane’s Addiction, Bruno Mars, and more.

Over the last decade, the festival has continued to make music history, bringing together artists and bands across all genres for incredible performances and unforgettable collaborations from artists including, U2, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Childish Gambino, Def Leppard, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Mary J Blige, Prince, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and so many more.

Make sure to tune in and celebrate the iHeartRadio Music Festival turning the big 1-0 on September 19 and 20!

Article: Taylor Fields