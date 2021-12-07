Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” has dethroned Don McLean’s “American Pie” as the longest song to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“American Pie” had held the record since 1972, with the song having a runtime of around 8 minutes and 37 seconds. Swift released the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” as part of Red (Taylor’s Version), with a 15-minute short film accompanying the song.

After dethroning “American Pie,” Swift sent Don McLean a bouquet of flowers celebrating both of their achievements.

Along with the floral arrangement, Swift included a note that wrote, “I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of long songs to another.”

McLean shared the note and bouquet to his own Instagram, calling Swift “a class act.”

When “American Pie” was first dethroned, McLean wrote a statement congratulating Swift for her achievement.

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” he said.

“‘American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”