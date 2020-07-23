Taylor Swift has announced she will release a whole new album within hours.

The album will be called Folklore and will have 16 new songs. Taking to Instagram, Swift said “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise. Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. “

The album will drop at 2PM Friday in Australia.