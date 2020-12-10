Taylor Swift has suprised fans again, with an announcement she will release her second album of the year, today.

The album will be called Evergreen.

In a post shared across her social media, Swift said “I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern (4PM AEDT Sydney/Melbourne), It’s called evermore.”

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in,” which points towards a decision not to re-record her entire back catalogue following its sale to a third party.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with Folklore.

“In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

We cannot wait for this!