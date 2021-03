Australian singer Sam Fischer has had an incredible rise to stardom and we are so proud of him.

More recently, he has teamed up with superstar Demi Lovato on hit single What Other People Say. The collaboration put him on the map worldwide and he even got to perform the track with Demi on The Ellen Show.

When Jase & PJ asked Sam how the song came about, he revealed that he actually made Demi CRY!

